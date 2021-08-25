Artist Resource Series:VIRTUAL --- Copyright and Protecting Your Intellectual Property

× Expand Louisville Visual Art eal Love Artist Resource Series

Artist Resource Series: Copyright and Protecting Your Intellectual Property

Register for LVA's first Artist Resource Series to learn about "Copyright and Protecting Your Intellectual Property," taught by local art law expert, Kyle Citrynel! This free seminar will be offered virtually. Registration Deadline: August 23!

"Knowing your rights allows you to better protect your rights! Learn the basics of copyright and intellectual property law. Leave understanding what copyright law does to protect your rights, where trademarks and trade secrets come in, and the nature and relevance of VARA."

Thanks to the underwriting of local philanthropist Brook Smith, LVA’s Artist Resource Series (ARS) will foster professional skills and provide a supportive community among Louisville's emerging and established visual artists. The program will be comprised of workshops, symposia, lectures, group critiques, master classes, and other valuable sessions throughout the year. These monthly sessions will address topics such as artist contracts, copyright law, grant writing, website development, social media strategies, framing and display, writing artist statements, gallery relationships, conducting studio visits, and more.