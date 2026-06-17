Artist Showcase Tour: Russell Springs
Russell Springs 650 S Hwy 127, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642
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Alexandra Christine George
Amanda Balltrip belts out a high note
Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.
Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!
For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events
Info
Russell Springs 650 S Hwy 127, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor, Theater & Dance