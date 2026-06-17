Artist Showcase Tour: Russell Springs

Russell Springs 650 S Hwy 127, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642

Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.

Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!

For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events

Info

Russell Springs 650 S Hwy 127, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor, Theater & Dance
8883943282
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