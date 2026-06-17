Artist Showcase Tour: Somerset

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Flashback Theater Co. Admin Offices 209A East Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.

Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!

For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events

Info

Flashback Theater Co. Admin Offices 209A East Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
8883943282
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