Artist Showcase Tour: Wayne County
Wayne County Public Library 157 Rolling Hills Blvd, Kentucky 42633
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Alexandra Christine George
Amanda Balltrip Belts out a high note
Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.
Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!
For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events
Info
Wayne County Public Library 157 Rolling Hills Blvd, Kentucky 42633
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance