Artist Showcase Tour: Wayne County

Wayne County Public Library 157 Rolling Hills Blvd, Kentucky 42633

Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.

Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!

For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events

Info

Wayne County Public Library 157 Rolling Hills Blvd, Kentucky 42633
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
8883943282
Google Calendar - Artist Showcase Tour: Wayne County - 2026-07-25 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artist Showcase Tour: Wayne County - 2026-07-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artist Showcase Tour: Wayne County - 2026-07-25 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artist Showcase Tour: Wayne County - 2026-07-25 13:00:00 ical