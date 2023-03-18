Artist Talk with April Dauscha at KMAC

× Expand KMAC Contemporary Art Museum Artist Talk With April Dauscha

Artist Talk with April Dauscha

Join us for an artist talk with Holding Pattern artist April Dauscha on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, April Dauscha, received her BFA in fashion design at the International Academy of Design and Technology and her MFA in fiber from Virginia Commonwealth University. April is on the board of directors for the Surface Design Association (SDA) and is one of the founding members of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville (TSA GVL). She has been represented by Page Bond Gallery in Richmond, Virginia and has recently exhibited as part of the Uneasy Beauty: Discomfort in Contemporary Adornment exhibition at the Fuller Craft Museum and as part of the Adornment: Beauty in Excess at the Walton Arts Center. Her work has also been featured on art blogs such as Beautiful Decay, Ignant and Issue No.206. She is currently spearheading a brand-new fiber arts program as instructor and area head at the Fine Arts Center in Greenville, South Carolina.​

This program is free and open to the public, but we ask anyone interested in attending to register by emailing KMAC’s Assistant Curator, Anna Blake, at anna@kmacmuseum.org.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/artist-talks-workshops