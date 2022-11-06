Artist Talk with Vadis Turner and Ceirra Evans

× Expand KMAC Museum Vadis Turner and Ceirra Evans Artist Talk

KMAC is delighted to present a public conversation featuring Divided We Fall exhibiting artists Vadis Turner and Ceirra Evans in discussion with KMAC Curatorial Director Joey Yates.

Join the conversation Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1:30pm and hear more about Turner’s and Evans’ work on display, creative practices, and their journeys as artists. The program will last roughly 45 minutes and be followed by Q&A.

This program is free and open to the public, but we ask anyone interested in attending to register by emailing KMAC’s Director of Engagement, Hunter Kissel, at hunter@kmacmuseum.org.

