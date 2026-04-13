Artists' Attic - Damon Farmer Exhibit
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Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
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Artwork by Damon Farmer
Green Earthy Art Gallery Exhibition Invitation Instagram Post - 1
Artists' Attic - Damon Farmer Exhibit
Artists' Attic - Damon Farmer Exhibit
Featured artist Damon Farmer presents a world of whimsy, invention, and imagination through his captivating narrative paintings. Blending mechanical intrigue with fantastical subject matter, his work brings imagined realities to life with charm, creativity, and wonder.
For more information call 8592545501 or visit theartistsattic.org
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Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions