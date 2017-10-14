ARToberfest

Festival fun includes a buffet barbecue and more dinner options in the 'Addams Dining Room,' dessert buffet, cash bar, art galleries/displays by various local artists, silent auction, live art auction and a special performance by cast members of the musical, "The Addams Family," all amidst ghoulish decorations. The performance includes several numbers from the show, and several family members, including Morticia and Gomez, mingling with guests. Patrons are encouraged to come in costumes.

"ARToberfest is just one way that we support local and regional artists, the Marion County Arts and Humanities Council and Arts Education for Kids," said Robin Humphress, executive director of Kentucky Classic Arts. "It's a fabulous fundraiser and we promise you'll have an extraordinary time."

For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com