Arts Association of Oldham County Artoberfest

FREE admission.

A FUN, Fall Fine Art & Craft Show full of high quality, exceptional hand-made art created by local and regional artists presented by the Art Association of Oldham County (AAOC). This juried art show is designed to bring art lovers, art buyers, and top-notch artists to La Grange amid a festival atmosphere that includes family fun, food vendors, and adult beverages.

For more information call (502) 487-0379.