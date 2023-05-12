Arts at the Park Festival - Kingdom Come State Park

Join us for our first annual Arts at the Park Festival, here at Kingdom Come State Park! Scheduled for Friday, May 12 from 10am - 8pm and Saturday, May 13 from 10am - 8pm.

We hope that you will consider participating in this exciting event intended to showcase local culture, heritage and skill through artisan crafts and demonstrations. We'll have amazing vendors, talented demonstrators, fun activities, local musicians, delicious food and fun for the whole family!

If you are an interested artisan, crafter, food vendor or musician, please apply via the following link: https://forms.gle/jdHrWeZMtbtFJvCf9

For more information, please call 606.589.2478 or visit parks.ky.gov/cumberland/events/events/arts-park-festival