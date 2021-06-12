Arts on the Green at The Maples Park
to
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Arts on the Green at The Maples Park
Over 100 juried artists from across the country in fifteen mediums, free admission and parking, food trucks and adult beverages in a new children friendly public park.
Arts Association of Oldham County
For more information call (502) 241-9127 or visit aaooc.org
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family