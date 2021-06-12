Arts on the Green at The Maples Park

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Arts on the Green at The Maples Park

Over 100 juried artists from across the country in fifteen mediums, free admission and parking, food trucks and adult beverages in a new children friendly public park.

Arts Association of Oldham County

For more information call (502) 241-9127 or visit aaooc.org

Info

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Arts on the Green at The Maples Park - 2021-06-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Arts on the Green at The Maples Park - 2021-06-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Arts on the Green at The Maples Park - 2021-06-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Arts on the Green at The Maples Park - 2021-06-12 11:00:00 ical