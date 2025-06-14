Arts on the Green

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

The Maples Park once again is hosting this amazing event hosted by the Arts Association of Oldham County! This juried fine arts and crafts festival will have booths stocked with original handcrafted paintings, wood, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry and more! The Louisville Food Truck Association will bring all of the food options!

FREE admission & parking, shuttle buses to and from designated parking sites.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Art & Exhibitions, Markets, Parents
