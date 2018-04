Arts on the Green in LaGrange

La Grange Courthouse square comes to life with Arts on the Green, a juried fine arts and crafts festival, with, original handcrafted painting, mixed media, photography, ceramics, sculpture, glass, jewelry, candles, special foods and soaps, metal, wood and fiber.

Hours for the Art Festival are 10-5 pm Sat and Sun.

For more information call 502-222-3822 or visit aaooc.org