Arts on the Green

The Arts Association of Oldham County presents the 20th Annual Arts on the Green Fine Arts and Crafts Festival on the Oldham County Courthouse Square

Saturday, June 1, 10am-5pm and Sunday, June 2, 10am-4pm.

Free admission.

Over 130 juried artists from across the country sell handcrafted artwork in ten categories and compete for $2000 in prizes.

Kids Art Center, Americana Music, Festival Food, Wine and Craft Beer.

Make it a day and visit the Colonial Trade Faire adjacent to Arts o the Green, visit charming shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown La Grange where the train runs through town.

I-71 Exit 22 (22 miles NE of Louisville), turn toward La Grange on Hwy 53-Festival at 100 W. Main St. Free Parking.

Facebook: Arts on the Green and Arts Association of Oldham County.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit aaooc.org