× Expand Arts in the Park: Art Walk and Cincinnati Ballet Performance in Eden Park Arts in the Park: Art Walk and Cincinnati Ballet Performance in Eden Park

Cincinnati Parks Foundation, Cincinnati Parks and Cincinnati Ballet invites the community to a free Cincinnati Ballet performance and guided wellness

experience at the Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park on Friday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is presented as a gift to the community from The Women's Committee of Cincinnati Parks in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Featuring a special performance by the Cincinnati Ballet Academy Professional Training Division at Seasongood Pavilion, the evening will celebrate the connection between wellness, creativity and the outdoors through dance, walking and guided conversation as part of the award-winning Cincinnati Parks + Rec for Wellness, an initiative powered by the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of Cincinnati.

Before the performance, guests may join an optional guided wellness walk led by Dr. Barbara Walker of the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of Cincinnati at 4:00 p.m., following the performance with Derek Scacchetti with Urban Rangers at 7 p.m., or explore the self-guided route around Mirror Lake and Tom Jones Commons at their own pace. Along the way, interactive signage with QR codes will demonstrate ballet-inspired movements for participants to try themselves before experiencing the Ballet performance at 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Parks + Rec for Wellness is a free, citywide initiative supported by Cincinnati Parks Foundation in partnership with Cincinnati Parks and Cincinnati Recreation Commission along with many community organizations. The program connects people to nature, movement and community through free experiences in Cincinnati Parks. This interactive experience is designed to encourage movement, play and connection while bringing together wellness, public art and performance in one of Cincinnati's most iconic parks.

This event is free and open to the public.

Date and Time: On Sat, 23 May 2026 17:30 - Sat, 23 May 2026 18:30

Venue details: Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park, 1600 Art Museum Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

For more information visit cincinnatiparksfoundation.org