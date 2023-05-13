Arts in the Valley - Pewee Valley

× Expand Pewee Valley Woman's Club Arts in the Valley

Join the Pewee Valley Woman’s Club for their juried spring art and craft show, now in its 4th year. Held outdoors at the Pewee Valley Woman’s Club, this event will feature 20+ artists and eclectic crafters. Lunch will be available “food truck style” from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. from the Clubhouse kitchen with some outdoor seating. Music will be provided by Celtucky – a small Celtic/Kentucky band. Proceeds from this show benefit the Club’s Scholarship Program, which has befitted Oldham County High School seniors since the 1960s.

For questions or booth space info please contact lizcarter51@hotmail.com or dmi2003@aol.com.

