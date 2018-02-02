Arturo Alonzo Sandoval: Two Perspectives Exhibit

Through simplicity and boldness in design my intention is to bring a sense of urgency to the political or social issue being presented on the flag. This is accomplished in a variety of ways including the physical structure, various layered surfaces, texture, color, scale, and the format in presentation, that maybe, flat, vertical, waving right or left, or in distress (upside down). Materials for the main fabric of my flags have included Kentucky barn roofing metal, silk, jacquard woven tapestries, color transparencies, copy art on rag paper, photography, magazine images, newspaper images and text, acetate transparencies, iron-on fabric transfers, camouflage fabrics, paint, neon colors, shredded money, an umbrella, braid, netting, fringe, plastic skeletons, and repurposed American flags. Several flags from this series have experienced censorship, but others are in corporate, bank, private, and public collections.

For more information call (502) 584-7636 or visit craftslouisville.com