Asbury University Presents GODSPELL

Presented by the Asbury University School of Communication Arts Theatre Department

GODSPELL, the hit Broadway musical, is a funny, moving, exhilarating theatrical journey based on the Gospel of Matthew. In a broken, godless world where loneliness and fear thrive, a group of young people find each other and live out the story of Jesus' life and ministry. The rock musical's singing, dancing and story telling ultimately reveal the heart of the Gospel, making for an unforgettable theatre experience.

For more information, please call 612.695.8252 or visit asbury.edu/academics/departments/communication-theatre/theatre/productions/