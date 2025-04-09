Asbury University Presents Little Women

Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390

Asbury University Presents Little Women

Little Women: The Beloved Novel of Love and Family in Difficult Times, Reimagined for the Stage

Adapted for the stage by Sara Spencer from the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women tells the story of four spirited teenage sisters finding ways to bring creativity and life to troubled times while strengthening the bonds of family.

For more information visit our.show/aulittlewomen

