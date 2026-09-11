× Expand Asbury University Greathouse Theatre Promotes the Asbury University "Nunsense" show in October 2026.

Asbury University Presents Nunsense, A Musical Comedy

When a kitchen mishap leaves the convent in a financial bind, the surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken do the only sensible thing: throw a variety show. What follows is an evening of show-stopping numbers, tap-dancing nuns, comic confessions, and irrepressible charm. A long-running favorite that has delighted audiences for decades, Nunsense is bright, big-hearted, and packed with laughs. This student led, beloved musical comedy is a perfect way for Asbury Theatre to open its Fall season.

For more information call (612) 695-8252 or visit onthestage.tickets/asbury-university