× Expand Asbury University Asbury University Theatre Presents: The Ruby Sunrise

Asbury University presents "The Ruby Sunrise"

Beginning in a rural barn in the 1920s, The Ruby Sunrise follows a determined young woman who risks everything to pursue her dream of inventing television. Surrounded by wires and fueled by her belief in what the future could become, she takes on an ambitious challenge that could change the world. Decades later, her story connects with the people at the television network bringing that story to the screen, raising questions about memory, ambition, and who receives credit for an invention.

For more information call (859) 858-3511 or visit onthestage.tickets/asbury-university