ASH: A Solo Exhibit Featuring the Work of Sinclaire Marie Opening Reception

× Expand Ashleigh Ferguson Ash-Sinclaire Marie Exhibit - Digital Flyer Artist and Educator Sinclaire Marie at work; featured pieces from collection will be on display.

Join us for an evening celebrating the opening of our newest exhibition featuring ceramic artist Sinclaire Marie.

A functional potter, educator, and member of the Navajo Nation, Sinclaire is currently the Atmospheric Artist-in-Residence at Queen City Clay in Cincinnati. Her work explores identity, memory, and the quiet significance of everyday rituals through vessels shaped by wood, fire, ash, and time.

Each piece in this exhibition bears the unique marks of atmospheric firing—a process that transforms clay through flame, airborne ash, and days of dedicated labor. Familiar forms like mugs, vases, and flasks become invitations to slow down and appreciate the simple moments that connect us. Woven throughout the work are Diné words and phrases, honoring Sinclaire's heritage and reflecting an ongoing commitment to keeping language and culture alive through contemporary ceramics.

We hope you'll join us for the Free Opening Reception July 17, 2026 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM to experience this remarkable body of work, meet the artist, and celebrate the opening together. Whether you're a longtime ceramics enthusiast or simply curious to explore something new, all are welcome.

RSVP below to spend your evening with GRAC and featured artist Sinclaire Marie.

For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events