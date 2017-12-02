Ashland Candlelight Tours

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Ashland Candlelight Tours

Special Candlelight Open House Tours of Ashland are offered on Saturday, Dec. 2, and again on Sat. Dec. 9 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. $15/Adult and $7/Student and Children 5 and under free. Tour tickets can be purchased on our website (present ticket at door). Come experience Ashland "All Dressed-Up for Christmas!" Decorated in all white, each room will also feature period costumes. Regular docent-led tours of the 18-room mansion are available 10:00am - 4:00pm Tuesday - Saturday ($12/$6). Decorations for the Mansion "All Dressed-Up" begins on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

For more information visit henryclay.org

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, Vacation & Holiday
8592668581
