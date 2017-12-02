Ashland Candlelight Tours

Special Candlelight Open House Tours of Ashland are offered on Saturday, Dec. 2, and again on Sat. Dec. 9 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. $15/Adult and $7/Student and Children 5 and under free. Tour tickets can be purchased on our website (present ticket at door). Come experience Ashland "All Dressed-Up for Christmas!" Decorated in all white, each room will also feature period costumes. Regular docent-led tours of the 18-room mansion are available 10:00am - 4:00pm Tuesday - Saturday ($12/$6). Decorations for the Mansion "All Dressed-Up" begins on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

For more information visit henryclay.org