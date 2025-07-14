× Expand Ashland Danville Cosmic Quest July 14-18, 2025

Ashland Danville VBS 2025

This amazing week of fun is completely free for children age 3 through the summer after 5th grade. VBS is from July 14th-18th, each night from 6-8:30 pm. VBS is located at Ashland Danville, 1570 N Danville Bypass, Danville, KY (www.ashlanddanville.org).

At VBS, your adventurers will learn about God's involvement with people in creating us, sending his own Son for us, and giving us eternal life. They'll learn all about this while enjoying songs, games, skits, crafts, and more, in an exciting, decorative outer space theme. Register for free at www.ashlanddanvillevbs.org

For more information call (859) 236-2276 or visit ashlanddanville.org/vbs