Ashland Danville VBS 2025

to

Ashland Danville 1570 N Danville Bypass , Kentucky 40422

Ashland Danville VBS 2025

This amazing week of fun is completely free for children age 3 through the summer after 5th grade. VBS is from July 14th-18th, each night from 6-8:30 pm. VBS is located at Ashland Danville, 1570 N Danville Bypass, Danville, KY (www.ashlanddanville.org).

At VBS, your adventurers will learn about God's involvement with people in creating us, sending his own Son for us, and giving us eternal life. They'll learn all about this while enjoying songs, games, skits, crafts, and more, in an exciting, decorative outer space theme. Register for free at www.ashlanddanvillevbs.org

For more information call (859) 236-2276 or visit ashlanddanville.org/vbs

Info

Ashland Danville 1570 N Danville Bypass , Kentucky 40422
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
859-236-2276
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-14 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-15 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-16 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-17 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ashland Danville VBS 2025 - 2025-07-18 18:00:00 ical