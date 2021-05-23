× Expand Visit Ashland The first annual Ashland, KY Burger Week sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council and Visit Ashland, May 23-29, 2021.

Ashland Kentucky Burger Week

$6 BURGERS FROM ASHLAND’S MOST DELICIOUS, LOCAL RESTAURANTS!

May 23 - 29, 2021

Join us for the first annual Visit AKY Burger Week featuring new and unique $6 burgers all week long just for you! Tour our local restaurants in Downtown Ashland as they serve up their burger in a battle to win the prized title of Most Creative Burger of the Year!

No passes, tickets or coupons are required for this delicious event. Simply visit a participating restaurant, grab a passport, order a burger from their special offerings, get your passport stamped, and share the experience on social media.

To see participating restaurants and learn more about the event and contests, please visit our website: www.akyburgerweek.com

#AKYBurgerWeek

#EatWithUsAKY

For more information call (606) 465-3295 or visit akyburgerweek.com