Ashland's "A Novel Lunch"

Ashland’s “Novel Lunch” series in May, July and September feature books on Kentucky history, heritage and culture. Guests enjoy a lunch on our patio, author talk, book signing and Q & A. Launching the series on May 23 is Bob Thompson, author of Hitchhiker, Stories from the Kentucky Homefront.

Growing up next door to his Granny’s country store in McCracken County, a very young Bob Thompson had unlimited access to the cold-drink box and shelves of candy. Only later did he realize his greatest treat was becoming friends with the adults who frequented the store. Over the years, Thompson internalized their tales and folk traditions to help make him a consummate storyteller.

In Hitchhiker, Huckleberry Finn meets The Twilight Zone, with just a taste of The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. It weaves stories from his Sawyer-esque childhood to his flowerchild hitchhiker days and European adventures - you’ll enjoy the ride.

Reservations are required one week in advance, and seating is limited.

For more information call 859-266-8581 or visit henryclay.org