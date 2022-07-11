Ashland's Lexington 2022 VBS - Camp Swamp Saga!

Camp Swamp Saga VBS is from July 11th-15th. We will begin our Camp Swamp Saga each night at 6 pm and finish at 8:30 pm. Camp Swamp Saga is located at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 W. Reynolds Road in Lexington. It's a VBS for all kids, age 4 through the summer after 5th grade.

At Camp Swamp Saga, your adventurers will learn about God's involvement with people from creating us, sending his own Son for us and giving us eternal life. They'll learn all about this while enjoying songs, games, skits, crafts, and more, in an exciting swampy decorative theme.

For more information call 859.266.4341 or visit ashlandvbs.org