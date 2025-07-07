× Expand Ashland Avenue Baptist Church Cosmic Quest July 7-11, 2025

Ashland VBS 2025

This amazing week of fun is completely free for children age 4 through the summer after 5th grade. Last year, we had over 500 kids attend! VBS is from July 7th-11th, each night from 6-8:30 pm. VBS is located at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 483 W. Reynolds Road Lexington, KY (www.ashlandlex.org).

At VBS, your adventurers will learn about God's involvement with people in creating us, sending his own Son for us, and giving us eternal life. They'll learn all about this while enjoying songs, games, skits, crafts, and more, in an exciting, decorative outer space theme. Register for free at www.ashlandvbs.org

For more information call (859) 266-4341.