× Expand Wilson Pickins Productions AG & AH Flyer Copy - 1 Ashleigh Graham & Appalachian Highway Signature Series event flyer

Join us for a Bluegrass concert at the Newport Branch! Lead singer and mandolin player Ashleigh Graham is accompanied by her newly-formed band Appalachian Highway, featuring Jason Fraley (acoustic guitar), Matt Ledbetter (dobro) and bluegrass jack of all trades Steve Wilson (banjo) will make an appearance at the Newport Branch on Nov. 6 as a part of our Signature Series.

Registration required.

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