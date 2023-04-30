Ashley McBryde at EKU Center for the Arts

Straight from her Grand Ole Opry induction, ASHLEY MCBRYDE announces performance at EKU on Sunday, April 30! Recent CMA and ACM award winner, McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in rural biker bars – and it shows.

Her 2018 major label debut “Girl Going Nowhere” charmed many en route to landing a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, New Artist of the Year, and two nominations for the 2020 GRAMMYs for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

Her follow-up “Never Will” earned McBryde a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, making it the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs, and the Recording Academy in the same award season.

Her critically acclaimed duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year.

The Arkansas-native invites listeners to “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” a collaborative new project featuring Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere and more.

For more information, call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/