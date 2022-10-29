Asleep at the Wheel at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Join us October 29th 2022 for Asleep at the Wheel! Tickets are on sale now. Preferred seating is $55, and reserved seating is $42. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available. At this time, no covid-19 restrictions will be in place for this concert.

Since inception, Asleep at the Wheel has been received 10 GRAMMY Awards, was cited by the Country Music Association as 1976 Touring Band of the Year and were given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association in 2009. They have released 31 albums, charted more than 20 singles on the country charts. Billboard commented on the band’s catalog most succinctly: “Everything this act has ever released is simply spectacular."

Most recently, Asleep at the Wheel has been invigorated by a fresh new lineup and the release of New Routes, their latest album that is a bracing blend of original songs and vibrant cover material along with some unanticipated new musical tangents. Asleep At the Wheel have demonstrated convincingly, that they are more relevant, enjoyable and musically nimble than at any time in its 50-year history.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/