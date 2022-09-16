Asleep at the Wheel - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup - and a few special guests - will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.

Sponsor – Ellis/Eversman

