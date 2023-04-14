New Edition: Legacy Tour at KFC Yum! Center

The original boy band is back in a big way in 2023! All six members of the legendary New Edition are heading back out on tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and special guest Tank. They'll be performing all their classic songs live - including "Candy Girl," "Cool It Girl," "Hit Me Off," and all the other classics you grew up with. "The Legacy Tour" will take them around the U.S. with a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, April 14, 2023.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/