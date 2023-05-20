85 South Show LIVE at KFC Yum! Center

DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio to begin recording a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills. Comedy fans were quick to discover the chemistry between the three performers, and now they are bringing their 85 South Show live to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Over the last few years, the 85 South Show has been shaking up the podcasting scene with improvs and freestyles by some of the fastest-rising comedic talents from the South.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/