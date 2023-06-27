Stevie Nicks at KFC Yum! Center

Following her highly successful 2022 shows, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has extended her touring run into 2023 with fourteen performances across the U.S.. Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts March 15th in Seattle, WA, making stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, June 27 in downtown Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

