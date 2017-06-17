At Least 51% Corny: A Dinner Celebrating Dad

Let the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, located in Downtown Louisville, quench dad’s thirst this Father’s Day with an event all about him on Saturday, June 17. The event is called “At Least 51% Corny: A Dinner Celebrating Dad.” Treat dad to a night of bourbon, local history, delicious cuisine, and comedy. Louisville native Bob Batch will be performing standup at the event, which will accompany a 3-course dinner and signature cocktails in our secret Speakeasy.

There will also be an opportunity to meet Master Artisanal Distiller, Charlie Downs, and get a signed bottle. The event will include a distillery tour and premium bourbon tastings, along with a gift bag for dad. PLUS, there will be a “dad joke” competition. The winner of this competition will go home with a $100 Evan Williams gift basket. After all, what is the most important rule of bourbon?

It always has to be at least 51% corny!

$85/ticket

For more information call 502-272-2624.