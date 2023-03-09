Alex Williams at Paramount Arts Center

Williams latest album, Waging Peace, is rooted in tradition and a bold, against-the-grain swagger. Waging Peace finds Williams growing –professionally and personally. Finding guitar-slinging inspiration in everything from Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers to Jerry Reed, plus the biting Texan poetry of songwriters Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, Williams scours his very soul in each song, rumbling vocals framed by organic twang and retro fuzz. And unfortunately, there’s plenty of ground to cover.

For more information, please call 606.324.0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/