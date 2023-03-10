The Magic of Bill Blagg Live at Paramount Arts Center

"UNBELIEVABLE!" USA Today

"ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!" Chicago Tribune

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! returns to the Paramount Arts Center for one show only! This action-packed spectacular is filled with NEW mind-blowing magic & jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief!

Direct from Las Vegas, Bill's NEW SHOW combines his world-class magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you'll never forget!

You'll witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more!

The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! is more than a magic show, it's an interactive magic experience!

He's changing reality one city at a time and Ashland is next!

Get your tickets now before they all disappear!

