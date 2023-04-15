Ward Davis at Paramount Arts Center

Behind the Curtain: Ward Davis

Saturday, April 15th

Doors 7PM | Show 8PM

Note: This event takes place ON the Paramount stage in a standing room only environment. Seating will not be provided at Behind the Curtain Series events.

THIS IS EVENT IS 18+

American Singer/Songwriter from Monticello, Arkansas by way of Nashville, Tennessee, Ward Davis has had songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more. Most recently, Ward Davis co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured with nationwide. With over 250 shows per year under his belt as both a headliner and support act, Ward Davis’ already popular live show is growing at exponential rates.

VIP PRESHOW ADD-ON/ UPGRADE

Upgrade your experience with a pre-show VIP ticket to Ward Davis!

Pre-show Q&A, and 3 song acoustic performance! Photo op w/ Ward! Pre-Party t-shirt that can’t be purchased anywhere else! Limited to only 50 people!

Cost: $100 (this is an additional ticket and not combined with show ticket, a separate event ticket is required for entry.)

For more information, please call 606.324.0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/