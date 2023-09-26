The Jonas Brothers at Rupp Arena

One Night. Five Albums.

The Jonas Brothers announce their most ambitious outing yet, a massive 35-date stadium and arena run – THE TOUR – where the band will perform five albums every night. The momentum comes off the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out, kicking off the tour in August. Sponsored by EVO ICL and produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer and fall, including a stop in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

------

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/