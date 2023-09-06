Guns N’ Roses at Rupp Arena

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt in Tel Aviv, Israel and will continue across Europe through July. The band will continue onto North America and will visit historic venues across the country including a stop in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, September 6.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10am local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com! This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021—which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/