Kane Brown at Rupp Arena

Since the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album in December 2016, Kane Brown has ascended from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays while continuing to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries. Named to the Time100 list of the most influential people in the world, Brown has released 2 studio albums, 3 EP’s, has over 12 billion streams, multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications, sold out arenas all across the country, collaborated with some of the industries finest, is the recipient of 5 American Music Awards, and was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his emotionally charge hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Both of Brown’s studio albums reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart while Experiment reached #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and his self-titled album reached #5. Upon the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, Brown made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. The album went on to reign at #1 for 13 consecutive weeks while the singles “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are the 3rd and 7th most streamed country songs of all time. Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to achieve this all-genre chart feat. Experiment produced three back-to-back Double Platinum No. 1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. He also continues to top the country airplay chart with 7 #1’s while building his profile on the Pop charts with multiple Top 15 hits.

Known for his high energy on the stage, Brown has sold out venues all over the country. His most recent Blessed & Free Tour, marked the first time a country artist has brought their headlining tour to all 29 NBA Arenas. The tour also saw Brown sell out Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena marking Brown the 10th Country artist to accomplish this feat.

Continuing to push beyond the country genre Brown has collaborated with some of the industries favorites from all genres including DJ Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina and Becky G. Brown’s most recent “Famous Friends” with Chris Young became Billboard’s 2021 year-end No. 1 Country Airplay Song and remained in the Top 5 of Billboard’s airplay chart for 15 weeks.

Brown recently partnered with CMT to announce his highly anticipated next album, Different Man, will be out September 9th. The album features his current hit “Like I Love Country Music,” and his new single, “Grand.”

