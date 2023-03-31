The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena 430 W Vine St , Kentucky 40507
PLEASE NOTE: THERE ARE FOUR (4) TICKET OPTIONS FOR THIS SHOW:
1) GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR
2) CONCOURSE LEVEL RESERVED SEATING
3) VIP Meet & Greet Package
- One (1) general admission ticket
- Meet and Greet w/ The Kid LAROI
- Exclusive Photo w/ The Kid LAROI
- Exclusive VIP Gift Package
- Dedicated VIP Entrance
- Early Entry into the Venue
- On-Site VIP Concierge
- Official VIP Laminate
4) VIP First on Floor Package
- One (1) general admission ticket
- Early Entry into the Venue
- Dedicated VIP Entrance
- On-site VIP Concierge
- Exclusive VIP Gift Package
All purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled show.
For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/
Info
