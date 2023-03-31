The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena

PLEASE NOTE: THERE ARE FOUR (4) TICKET OPTIONS FOR THIS SHOW:

1) GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR

2) CONCOURSE LEVEL RESERVED SEATING

3) VIP Meet & Greet Package

One (1) general admission ticket

Meet and Greet w/ The Kid LAROI

Exclusive Photo w/ The Kid LAROI

Exclusive VIP Gift Package

Dedicated VIP Entrance

Early Entry into the Venue

On-Site VIP Concierge

Official VIP Laminate

4) VIP First on Floor Package

One (1) general admission ticket

Early Entry into the Venue

Dedicated VIP Entrance

On-site VIP Concierge

Exclusive VIP Gift Package

All purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled show.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/