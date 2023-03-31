The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine St , Kentucky 40507

The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena

PLEASE NOTE: THERE ARE FOUR (4) TICKET OPTIONS FOR THIS SHOW: 

1) GENERAL ADMISSION FLOOR 

2) CONCOURSE LEVEL RESERVED SEATING

3) VIP Meet & Greet Package

  • One (1) general admission ticket
  • Meet and Greet w/ The Kid LAROI
  • Exclusive Photo w/ The Kid LAROI
  • Exclusive VIP Gift Package
  • Dedicated VIP Entrance
  • Early Entry into the Venue
  • On-Site VIP Concierge 
  • Official VIP Laminate

4) VIP First on Floor Package

  • One (1) general admission ticket
  • Early Entry into the Venue
  • Dedicated VIP Entrance
  • On-site VIP Concierge
  • Exclusive VIP Gift Package 

All purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled show.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/

Info

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine St , Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
859.233.4567
Google Calendar - The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Kid LAROI at Rupp Arena - 2023-03-31 00:00:00 ical