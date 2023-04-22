Lizzo at Rupp Arena

3x GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist LIZZO has announced the second North American leg of her wildly successful 2022 tour. The Special 2our is stopping at Rupp Arena Saturday, April 22nd. Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time” (which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the top 10 in 12 other countries). Her most recent album Special peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/