Brooks & Dunn at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine St , Kentucky 40507

Brooks & Dunn at Rupp Arena

 Brooks & Dunn, announce their 2023 return to arenas with REBOOT 2023 TOUR. Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits, including a stop in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 11 with special guest Scotty McCreery.

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/

Info

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine St , Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
859.233.4567
Google Calendar - Brooks & Dunn at Rupp Arena - 2023-05-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Brooks & Dunn at Rupp Arena - 2023-05-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Brooks & Dunn at Rupp Arena - 2023-05-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Brooks & Dunn at Rupp Arena - 2023-05-11 00:00:00 ical