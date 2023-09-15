Parker McCollum at Rupp Arena

Parker McCollum proved to be one of Country music’s biggest breakout stars of 2022. His music and electrifying stage shows captured fans across the U.S. and led him to two #1 singles, an RIAA Platinum certification, an ACM Award, a debut at RODEOHOUSTON, performance at Austin City Limits and much more. Kicking off 2023, McCollum has been rolling out tour dates for the year – eager to get back on the road playing for the fans that keep him going.

