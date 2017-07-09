Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show

to Google Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

 July 8 & 9: Dog Days of Summer Sale & Giveaway!

Spend your lazy days of Summer shopping at Athens Schoolhouse. At our July & August show we’ll have:

*FREE Ice Cream Social

 *Drawing for a $500 Gift Card

We’ll have great summer dining sets, glassware & home decor for your patio, home, office or vacation getaway! Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden.. We are ... Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace!

Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

$2.00 admission for all 3 days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515 View Map

Visit Event Website

859-255-7309

to Google Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Athens Schoolhouse July Antiques Show - 2017-07-09 12:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 16, 2017

Saturday

June 17, 2017

Sunday

June 18, 2017

Monday

June 19, 2017

Tuesday

June 20, 2017

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™