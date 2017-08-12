Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

August 12, 13  :  Get ready for Back to School at Athens!

*FREE Ice Cream Social

 *Drawing for a $500 Gift Card

 Study in Style!  Add some vintage flair to your dorm rooms or home offices with desks, small tables, seating, lighting, storage and shelving, as well as vintage decor that is unique, quality made and all just a fraction of the cost of retail prices. Repurpose antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.  We are ... Central KY’s Largest Saturday & Sunday Marketplace!

Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: Noon to 5pm

$2.00 admission for all 3 days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

Info
Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
859-255-7309
