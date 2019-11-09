Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40515

 It's the most wonderful time of year! Get ready for the holidays with us. At Athens Schoolhouse, you'll find gifts grand and small - sweet containers for presents, beautiful dining sets to serve and welcome guests, and vintage holiday decor to share the season’s joy.  The building will be filled with vintage trees and ornaments, sleigh bells and sleds, vintage skis, snow shoes and more.  And we’ll be serving complimentary cider and cookies to our guests all weekend long.  Our show features a large variety of Unique Collection of Curiosities for your Home & Garden.  The unique pieces at Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show become interesting decorating opportunities when you put your imagination to work.

Hours:  Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days! 

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com  

