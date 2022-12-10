Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show

Athens Schoolhouse offers a Happy Holiday Hunting. It's the most wonderful time of the year – you'll find gifts grand and tiny – sweet containers for presents, clever places to hide them and lovely ways to welcome guests and share the season's joy. The schoolhouse will be filled with vintage trees, ornaments, sleigh bells, sleds, vintage skis, snow shoes and more. And we'll be serving complimentary cider and cookies to our guests all weekend long.

Hours: Sat: 10am-5pm / Sun: 10am-5pm

$2.00 admission for both days!

Free & Ample Parking

6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, Lexington, KY

For more information call (859) 255-7309 or visit antiqueskentucky.com